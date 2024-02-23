Reality Roundup: Tom Sandoval controversy, 'The Bachelor''s Maria-Sydney drama update

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Tom Sandoval is coming under fire for comparing his "Scandoval" cheating scandal to the O.J. Simpson trial and George Floyd's murder at the hands of the police. The Vanderpump Rules star made the claim in a New York Times profile released Tuesday. "I'm not a pop-culture historian really but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?" Sandoval said.

The Bachelor (ABC)

Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon didn't have the best relationship on The Bachelor, but fan-favorite Maria says there are things she would have handled differently. "If I could go back, honestly, I would do things differently, especially when whatever you're going to say or do is just not gonna make the other person happy. So, next time, [I'm] just gonna zip it," Georgas said in a TikTok posted Tuesday.

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Matthew Duliba took to Instagram to clear his name after he was portrayed as a villain in season 6 of Love is Blind. "Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober," Duliba commented on a series of videos the Love is Blind account posted on Wednesday. "It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning. There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story," Duliba continued.

