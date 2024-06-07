Reality Roundup: 'The Traitors' season 3 cast, 'RHOC' season 18 trailer and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Traitors (Peacock)

Twenty-one new reality TV icons have come together for the all-star cast of season 3 of The Traitors. Among them are Big Brother legends Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, former Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars finalist Gabby Windey, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Survivor winner Rob Mariano. Oh, did we mention, the Scandoval's very own Tom Sandoval and Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, will also take part? Alan Cumming returns to host the new season, which is currently filming in the Scottish Highlands.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Eboni K. Williams has shared she is pregnant with her first child. The Real Housewives of New York City alum announced the baby girl, which she conceived through in vitro fertilization, is due in August. "Anybody who's gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby," Williams told People. "That's why I've called this 'my remarkable miracle,' because it really does feel like I've been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above."

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

We now have our first look at season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Bravo released the trailer for the upcoming new season on Thursday, which featured all-new drama for returning housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Durrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jenn Pedranti, as well as new cast member Katie Ginella and friend Alexis Bellino. The new season premieres June 11 on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.