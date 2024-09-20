Reality Roundup: 'The Bachelorette''s Devin Strader speaks on previous arrest, 'Love is Blind' trailer

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Bachelor Nation, it seems we're not done talking about Devin Strader just yet. The man who was briefly engaged to Bachelorette Jenn Trann has spoken out about his 2017 arrest on accusations of burglary and the restraining order his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The same ex also accused him of verbal and physical abuse. In a statement shared to his social media, Strader says, "The accusations are simply not true. ... That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed. My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling and eventually ended our relationship on good terms."

Love is Blind (Netflix)

It's almost time for season 7 of Love is Blind. The trailer for the new season of the show has arrived, and it shows off the 19 singles from Washington, D.C. Over the course of 12 episodes, the cast, which includes a lawyer, a journalist and the show's first-ever set of sisters, will take to the pods and attempt to find their forever partner. The first six episodes of the season drop on Oct. 2.

Survivor (CBS)

If you were excited about Pod Save America host Jon Lovett competing on season 47 of Survivor, well, at least you have the premiere episode. Lovett was the first person voted off the island, and he says he wishes he'd gotten the full experience of the show. "I didn't really fully get the experience. And that disappointment is the part that's important to me. And honestly, in terms of the unimportant public reaction, I've just been genuinely pleasantly surprised. I expected people to be a little bit harsher," he told Entertainment Weekly.

