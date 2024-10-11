Reality Roundup: 'Love is Blind' baby on the way, Will Kirby returns to reality TV

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Amber and Matt Barnett, who found love on the first season of Love is Blind, are expecting their first child together. The pair made the announcement on The Love Seat podcast, hosted by fellow season 1 couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton. "I sent myself back to school because I felt like we were in a place where I could do that. I had the support, and I was mentally there," Amber said. "And then over summer break he just went and knocked me up."

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Anna Delvey went viral when she remarked that she would take "nothing" away from her Dancing with the Stars experience after she was voted off the show. Now, her professional dance partner Ezra Sosa has tattooed the word "nothing" on his body. "im such an idiot," he captioned his TikTok about the experience.

Deal or No Deal Island (NBC)

Reality TV fans, rejoice. Big Brother legend Will Kirby is returning to TV screens to compete on season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island. This marks his first time competing on a reality show in 20 years. "My kids are 11 and 14, and they've never seen me on a competition reality show," Kirby told People. "My daughter in particular, we watched Deal or No Deal Island season 1. I won't tell you what it was, but she said, 'It would be really, really funny if you did this on that show.' And I said, 'You know what, sweetheart? I'm going to do that.' And I did it. I think she's going to watch it and love it, and it's going to be hilarious."

