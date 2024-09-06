Reality Roundup: Jenn Tran dances to 'DWTS', 'Survivor' season 47 cast and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Even though Jenn Tran was left heartbroken by her former fiancé Devin Strader on Tuesday's finale of The Bachelorette, she asked her fans not to cyberbully him. "I am so overwhelmed by the love you have all given me. With every message of love I want to say loud and clear I do NOT condone hate messages to anyone," Tran wrote on her Instagram Story. "People can be held accountable for their own actions in their lives without cyberbullying. The universe will work it all out."

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Speaking of Tran, she is set to compete on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. It turns out producers offered her the spot moments after she appeared on the live finale of The Bachelorette. "I got off stage, was crying in my dressing room and then they're like, 'Alright, 45 minutes, you gotta get on a flight. We're doing it,'" Tran told US Weekly. As for whether she's open to a showmance, Tran told People she's still healing. "Right now, I hate men, so," Tran said.

Survivor (CBS)

Happy Survivor season to all who celebrate. The cast of season 47 of Survivor was announced on Wednesday, and it includes Pod Save America co-host and former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett. The podcast host "finds himself thrust into a world filled with a different kind of cutthroat politics" this season, according to a press release.

