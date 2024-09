‘I Wanna Thank You’: Frankie Beverly of Maze announces farewell tour with stop in Atlanta CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 25: Frankie Beverly performs during day 2 of the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium on July 25, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images) (Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

Soulful ‘Before I Let Go’ singer and Maze founder, Frankie Beverly has passed away at the age of 77.

Wednesday morning his family took to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s official Facebook to announce his passing.

This story is still developing and will be updated.