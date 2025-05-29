Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr. to have 'She's All That' reunion in new holiday rom-com

She's still all that.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reuniting in the upcoming holiday film The Christmas Affair. Cook confirmed the news in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday.

"I [heart] Freddie, my FOX Family, New York and Christmas," Cook captioned her post, which included a screenshot of Deadline's article about the news. "I could not be more excited to announce this !!!"

Cook and Prinze will play superstar sportscasters Natalie and Gabe in The Christmas Affair. The pair form an unlikely alliance with each other after their respective spouses are caught cheating on them weeks before Christmas.

"As holiday chaos and media attention mount, they begin to fall for each other," the official synopsis reads. "But is this just a rebound…or the start of a real Christmas romance?"

Cook and Prinze starred as lovebirds Laney and Zack in the 1999 rom-com She's All That. This new film marks their second collaboration and comes over two decades after they acted alongside each other in the '90s classic. Both actors will also executive produce The Christmas Affair.

Jennifer Gibgot, who co-produced She's All That, will also produce The Christmas Affair for Fox Entertainment Studios. Fox's head of scripted, Hannah Pillemer, said the company is excited to grant the Christmas wish of rom-com fans with Cook and Prinze returning to the silver screen together.

“This iconic couple stole our hearts over 25 years ago, and we are grateful to work with them on this all-new romantic comedy filled with holiday magic,” Pillemer told Deadline.

Prinze's wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also shared the news to her Instagram Story. "So excited for this," she wrote alongside a link to Cook's post.

