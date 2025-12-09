The Queen of Christmas goes live: Mariah Carey will stream her final Vegas holiday show

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

In case you couldn’t make it to Las Vegas this year to see Mariah Carey’s ‘Here For It All Holiday Special’ residency, the Queen of Christmas is bringing the show to you.

Carey announced via Instagram that she will be streaming her final show of the residency live on TikTok LIVE and Apple Music.

The final concert will be broadcast on December 13 from Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas starting at 8PM PST, 11PM EST.

Carey is expected to perform her holiday classics as well as songs from her new album, Here For It All.

If you miss the live stream, Apple Music subscribers can watch on-demand following the broadcast.

