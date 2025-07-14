Prime Video issues community guidelines for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fans ahead of season 3

Prime Video is asking Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah to keep it civil.

The streaming service has issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful throughout the third and final season of the show.

"PSA for the Summer community," the show's official social accounts shared. "Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let's keep the conversation kind this summer."

A set of community guidelines were also put in place along with the public service announcement.

"We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned."

Listed as part of the non-tolerated actions are: hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

It is currently unclear how these guidelines will be enforced.

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a love triangle between Belly and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Season 3 begins with a time jump. It finds Belly finishing up her junior year of college and looking forward to summer in Cousins Beach with her boyfriend, Jeremiah.

"Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life," according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. "Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same."

The Summer I Turned Pretty's third and final season premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday. The rest of the episodes will debut weekly through Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.