POLL: Vote for who you think deserves to be in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2026

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Nominees announced FILE PHOTO: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 17 solo artists and groups vying for induction. (Joseph Hendrickson - stock.adobe.com)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Officials from this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have announced the 17 nominees to be considered for induction into this year’s Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

View photos of this year’s 17 nominees below

0 of 21

Historically, between 5 and 7 artists are inducted each year.

With that in mind, we want to hear from you. Vote below in our poll on which of this year’s 17 nominees you think deserve to be inducted this year.

Every year, the Rock & Roll Hall Fame’s Official Fan Voting Page, and make your vote really count.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News