'Pluribus' star promises surprising, shocking finale

The finale of Apple TV's Pluribus, about an alien virus that connects almost everyone in the world to an exceedingly cheerful hive mind, airs Wednesday. Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia on the show, says it will leave you shook — and wondering what's next.

"I think there's gonna be a lot of questions raised. I think people are gonna be surprised," she tells ABC Audio. "I think they're gonna be shocked. I think people are going to be left with a big 'what?' question mark."

Referring to the final moments of the episode, she adds, "When I read it, I went, 'What the hell?' Like, 'What is happening? What?' We all did!"

Pluribus has become Apple TV's most-watched series ever — bigger than Ted Lasso and Severance. "I think our show is so original and it's never been done before. And I think people want original stories," Wydra explains.

It's also a show where, as she puts it, "You actually have to lean in and listen and observe and be present. And I think people are enjoying that. And also that it's coming out weekly and people have to wait for it and have something to look forward to."

In last week's episode, Zosia and Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn, become lovers. But since Zosia is part of the hive mind — or as the actors call it, The Collective — does Zosia have actual feelings for Carol?

"The Collective ... really love[s] her unconditionally. They have genuine love for her, and I think for them, sex is an expression of true love. It's not an act, but just sharing oneself with another," Wydra explains. She adds, "I mean, we would laugh because we would say she basically just had an intimate moment with the rest of the world!"

But though Zosia is part of The Collective, Wydra still has questions about how it all works.

"I'm very curious still to find out, when you're born, do you automatically become full of knowledge, and a two-year-old can perform open-heart surgery?" she muses, wondering, "...[D]oes innocence still exist?"

Pluribus has been renewed for season 2.

