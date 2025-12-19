Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome 1st child: 'Overflowing with love'

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of 'The Pickup' on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Yi-Jin Yu

Comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson, and model and actress Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.

Hewitt, 29, announced the arrival of the pair's first child in an Instagram post Thursday, stating that their baby was born Dec. 12.

"Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025," Hewitt wrote alongside several photos and a video clip.

Hewitt also revealed the name she and Davidson, 32, gave to their new bundle of joy.

"Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson," Hewitt wrote, adding a pink heart emoji. "My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."

Davidson previously opened up about his dream to start a family on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

"My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It's like my dream," Davidson said at the time.

"I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier," he added.

ABC News has reached out to Davidson's and Hewitt's representatives for comment.

