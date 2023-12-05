Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie among 'People''s Most Intriguing People of 2023

People has released its Most Intriguing People of 2023, and as always, it's a who's who of entertainment — and this year, the mother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Speaking of Taylor, she made the list this year, what with her domination of the concert stage, record sales and now movie theaters.
Beyoncé, who also hit the stage and screen this year, made the cut, too.
Another no-brainer: Margot Robbie, whose Barbie became the biggest movie of the year.
The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, who is rumored to take a main role in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four was also among the stars named, as was The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, now in theaters in the fact-based wrestling movie The Iron Claw.
Here's People's full list of 2023's movers and shakers:
Taylor Swift
Jeremy Allen White
Halle Bailey
Ariana Madix
Beyoncé
Colman Domingo
Donna Kelce -- mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce
David Beckham
Margot Robbie
Lily Gladstone
Emma Stone
Pedro Pascal
Pamela Anderson
Prince Harry
Jacob Elordi
Ashley Park
Coco Gauff
Robert Downey Jr.
Adele
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jeremy Renner
Britney Spears
Ryan Gosling
Jenna Ortega
Bradley Cooper
