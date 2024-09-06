Patricia Arquette to star in Hulu series about the Murdaugh murders

ABC Audio has confirmed that Patricia Arquette will star in a Hulu series based on the headline-grabbing Alex Murdaugh murders.

The disgraced South Carolina attorney was found guilty in 2023 of brutally murdering his wife, Maggie, and younger son Paul on the Murdaugh family's property in 2021.

The as-yet-untitled project will have Arquette playing Maggie Murdaugh, and it reunites the actress with Nick Antosca, the producer behind the Hulu limited series The Act, for which Arquette won an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy.

The series is based on Maggie and Alex Murdaugh's "stranger-than-fiction family drama," according to the streamer, which says it will be "a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney – journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast – as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case."

Locke & Key veteran Michael D. Fuller will be the showrunner and is credited as the co-creator of the project, along with Britney vs. Spears alumna Erin Lee Carr.

It took a jury just three hours to convict Alex Murdaugh, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients.

