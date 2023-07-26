Paramount greenlights big-screen sequel, TV series before 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' opens

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayem hasn't even opened yet, but Paramount Pictures has given the green light to more adventures from the green heroes.

ABC Audio has confirmed a sequel to the Seth Rogen coproduced film is already in the works, as is a 2D animated series bound for Paramount+ called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Like the films, the series will have their young stars voicing the heroes, with Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Moon as Raphael, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo and Micah Abbey voicing Donatello.

In its announcement, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins enthused, "In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow."

He added, "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at [their production company] Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars the voices of producer Rogen, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, John Cena, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito and Jackie Chan. The movie opens in theaters August 2 from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.

