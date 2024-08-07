Pamela Anderson on returning to her roots, literally and figuratively, in 'Better Homes & Gardens'

In a cover story in Better Homes & Gardens, Pamela Anderson shows off a different side of herself: She could give Martha Stewart a run for her money.

The former Baywatch bombshell, 57, tells the magazine that during the pandemic she sold her Malibu home and returned to the same small town on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, where she was born and raised.

"I kind of gave up at some point and needed a change," she said. "I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada."

She added she felt "very sad and lonely," offering, "I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself ... I put my ... kids through so much."

Back in Canada, she perfected the art of baking, completely renovated her family's rundown hotel, and began a lot of self-reflection with the help of her now-adult sons, Brandon and Dylan.

From the latter came her bestselling 2023 autobiography, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.

Pamela says gardening was an escape: "[W]hen I started building the garden, it was really like a metaphor of putting my life back together. I began planting seeds," she said.

She gives flowers to her "hardworking ... gentlemen" sons, adding that "over the years, as they learned about things in my past, both age-appropriate and not age-appropriate, unfortunately, they thought I was taken advantage of in some ways."

She added, "[I]t hurt them to think that those other things are the only things people think of their mom. Yes, she's been in Playboy ... but we know who she is. It's different now."

"They told me, 'We're going to try and find ways for you to keep doing what you love but also sharing it with people in a way where it benefits you too.'"

