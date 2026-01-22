Oscars 2026: The nominees

Nomination day has arrived for the 2026 Oscars.
The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year's newest category: casting.
The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here's a list of the nominees:
Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best original score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
Best live action short film
Butcher's Stain
Jane Austen's Period Drama
A Friend of Dorothy
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best adapted screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best animated short film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best animated feature film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best casting
Hamnet, Nina Gold
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
Sinners, Francine Maisler
Best original song
"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You" from Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams
Best documentary feature film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best international feature film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best film editing
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge
Sinners, Michael P. Shawver
Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best costume design
Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
