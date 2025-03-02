Oscars 2025: LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE team up for James Bond tribute

Together they've recorded the hit song "Born Again," but at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday night, LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE individually took to the stage to salute Bond ... James Bond.

As part of a tribute to the British super spy, The Substance star and nominee Margaret Qualley performed a dance number to the James Bond theme. Then, LISA appeared to sing and dance to "Live and Let Die," originally co-written by Wings — aka the band Paul McCartney started after The Beatles broke up — for the 1973 Bond film of the same name.

Next up was Doja Cat, in a dress that looked like it was dripping with diamonds, to fittingly belt out "Diamonds Are Forever," originally recorded by Shirley Bassey for the 1971 Bond film of the same name.

RAYE finished the segment by appearing in a black-and-white dress to sing "Skyfall," originally recorded by Adele for the 2012 Bond film of the same name. Coincidentally, Adele and RAYE attended the same performing arts academy, the BRIT School, in London.

