Oscars 2024: Emma Stone wins Best Actress for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone picked up her second Oscar for Best Actress Sunday night for her role as Bella Baxter in director Yorgos Lanthimos' film Poor Things.
Her speech got off to a funny start, with Emma acknowledging her broken dress, noting she thought it happened during "I'm Just Ken," the show-stopping number by her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling.
She then recalled some advice she got from her director ahead of the show.
The Best Actress category was considered one of the few tight races of the evening as many experts suggested it could go to either Stone or Gladstone, who already won the Golden Globe, BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild awards for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Emma previously won Best Actress for 2016's La La Land and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Birdman and The Favourite. She was also nominated this year for producing Poor Things.
