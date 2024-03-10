Oscars 2024: The complete winners list

The 96th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. Oppenheimer was the big winner, taking home seven awards, including Best Picture. Best Actor and Supporting honors went to Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., respectively, for their roles in the film. Christopher Nolan also won for Best Director.

Emma Stone walked off with Best Actress honors for her role in Poor Things, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in The Holdovers.

Here are the winners from Sunday night's broadcast:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer



Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Actress in a Supporting Role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Directing

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Best Anmated Short

THE WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Short Film (Live Action)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary (Feature)

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary (Short Subject)

The Last Repair Shop

International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest, UK

Film Editing

Oppenheimer

Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Sound

The Zone of Interest

Music (Original Score)

Oppenheimer

Music (Original Song)

"What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Costume Design

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things

Production Design

Poor Things

Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One

