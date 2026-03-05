Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan star in 'Beef' season 2 teaser trailer

Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in 'Beef' season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for the second season of Beef is here.

Netflix has shared the first trailer for season 2 of the popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star in season 2. The incident that sparks the new "beef" is a Gen Z couple witnessing an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife.

"Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan)," according to its official synopsis. "Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho)."

The teaser trailer begins with Issac's Joshua Martín giving a voice-over monologue.

"Our members, do you know why they pay so much to come here?" he says. "The courts, the exclusivity, the discretion. People need a place where they can feel safe. Where they can pretend everything is OK. It's the land of make believe."

The cast also includes Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season's stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.



Beef season 2 arrives to Netflix on April 16.

