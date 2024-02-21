'Oppenheimer' struts on Peacock, with debut beating 'Super Mario Bros.' for streamer

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated epic Oppenheimer has another record to boast about: Variety reports the acclaimed movie's debut on Peacock beat the streamer's previous record holder, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

As reported, the R-rated historical drama launched on the streaming service on February 16, and while the trade explains exact numbers were not released — a common move with streamers — the Universal film managed a bigger opening weekend viewership for Peacock than did Mario, which hit the streaming service in August.

It took nearly seven months for Oppenheimer to make what's known as its "pay-one" streaming debut on Peacock — that is, an exclusive run on a single streaming platform — and evidently audiences were eager to watch, despite the movie making more than $957 million worldwide in theaters since it debuted on July 21, 2023.

