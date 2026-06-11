'Off Campus' calls out 'targeted harassment' on social media

The Off Campus team is calling out fans' unsportsmanlike behavior.

Prime Video's popular college hockey romance series posted a message to social media Thursday imploring fans to be kind.

“The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling – and on respect for the real people who bring it to life,” read the message. “We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives.”

It added, “Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts.”

Prime Video had to issue similar notices for The Summer I Turned Pretty after some comments turned toxic. "PSA for the Summer community," the show's official social accounts shared last year before the third and final season aired. "Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let's keep the conversation kind this summer."

More recently, the streaming service issued a plea to fans to stop sharing locations and visiting the set for the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.

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