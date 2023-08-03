Niecy Nash-Betts graces the cover of the newest issue of Netflix's magazine, 'Queue'

The 13th issue of Netflix's hard-copy magazine, Queue, is now available and this time around, the cover model is DAHMER's Niecy Nash-Betts.

With Ryan Murphy's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earning 13 Emmy nominations, Niecy describes the acclaimed serial killer series in which she played Cleveland as "a jarring reminder that some of the things and themes that we explore in this series still happen today."

She adds, "Women are still not believed. Marginalized communities are still overpoliced and underserved. White privilege still runs rampant. So, it’s not a far reach to say, 'Oh, I wonder what exploring this idea is about.' No, you just got to wake up and look around."

The issue also has an interview with BEEF creator Lee Sung Jin; his series starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun also earned 13 nominations, including respective Outstanding Actress and Actor noms for the leads.

Jin noted, "I wanted to make a show that wasn't necessarily laughing at jokes or punchlines, but rather laughing at the broken ways we all think."

The issue also centers on Netflix's other fan favorites: Tim Burton speaks on his phenomenon Wednesday and there's an exploration of "the outstanding crafts and craftspeople that make both The Crown and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

The streaming giant's latest magazine offering can be purchased here.

