Nicole Kidman reveals she wants to star in a "hardcore horror" film

Nicole Kidman is an actress who has done it all — well, almost.

The Big Little Lies star, 57, opened up about her desire to do a "classic horror" film in an interview with L'Officiel as the magazine's September 2024 global cover star.

"I've not done classic horror yet," she said, clarifying, "Hardcore horror."

"I'm putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror," the Australian actress added.

Kidman lauded last year's horror breakout Talk to Me from twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, two Aussies known as RackaRacka on YouTube, and director Ti West, who won fans over with the trilogy of X, Pearl and Maxxxine in recent years.

It's not as though Kidman hasn't dabbled in the genre throughout her career. Look no further than the likes of 2001's The Others, 2013's Stoker and 2017's Killing of a Sacred Deer, all of which took a psychological approach to horror.

Kidman said she thought James Wan — co-creator of the Saw franchise and creator of The Conjuring franchise — wanted her to star in a horror project when he sought her out for Aquaman.

"I'd really wanted to work with him in horror," she recalled.

Kidman can next be seen alongside Harris Dickinson in A24's Babygirl, in theaters Dec. 25.

