Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson star in scandalous new 'Babygirl' trailer

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson's erotic thriller Babygirl is out with a second trailer.

The new look at the scandalous story of powerful CEO Romy, played by Kidman, falling into a sexually fueled affair with a younger intern, Samuel, played by Dickinson, was released by A24 on Tuesday. The Halina Reijn-directed film arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

The trailer opens on the pair in an elevator; in voice-over, Kidman's Romy expresses the need to "have a conversation" with Dickinson's Samuel about their affair.

"I think I have power over you," says Samuel, "cause I can make one call and you lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?"

Next, we see Kidman's character away from the nefarious situation interacting with her family, including her husband, played by Antonio Banderas.

"Being a CEO means being a nurturer and a collaborator," says Romy, recording a speech.

The trailer includes shots of the pair escalating their seduction, including shots of dancing in a club and sensually holding each other in bed.

Romy looks up to Samuel and states, "I'll do whatever you tell me to do."

"I've never experienced anything like this," says Romy at the conclusion of the trailer.

"You're my babygirl," says Samuel in the closing moment.

Along with Kidman, Dickinson and Banderas, Sophie Wilde stars in the project, playing Esme, Romy's assistant.

