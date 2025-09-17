Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning to star in A24 legal thriller series 'Discretion'

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning attend the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021, in LA. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle)

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning are reuniting for a new TV series.

The actresses will star in and executive produce Discretion, a brand-new legal thriller from A24, ABC Audio has confirmed. It will be based on The New York Times bestselling author Chandler Baker's fictional short story.

Baker is set to adapt her own short story for the screen. It is set in Dallas, Texas, and follows her experience as a corporate attorney. Baker will also executive produce alongside Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant.

Fanning's sister, Dakota Fanning, will also executive produce under their own Lewellen Pictures.

This marks the latest collaboration between Kidman and Fanning, who previously worked together on Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, the 2017 sci-fi romantic comedy How to Talk to Girls at Parties and the upcoming Apple series from David E. Kelley called Margo's Got Money Troubles.

A24 acquired the rights to Discretion in what it described as a highly competitive situation.

Baker is busy juggling many projects. She is currently adapting The Husbands for Amazon MGM and Plan B. Kristin Wiig is set to star and produce the project. Baker's first film, OH. WHAT. FUN., which she co-wrote with director Michael Showalter, premieres this holiday season on Prime Video. The duo's next script is also in development at Sony30000. Additionally, a TV adaptation of her novel Cutting Teeth is also in place at a major streamer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.