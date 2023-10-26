Netflix drops full trailer for Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro

Netflix has released the official trailer for its Bradley Cooper-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced film Maestro, based on the life and lifelong love of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, capturing glimpses of the composer throughout his life.

Cooper plays the maestro himself in this biopic based on the lifelong relationship between Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, played by Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan.

Being in the circle of the "first great American composer" comes with a price, however, as his sister, portrayed by Sarah Silverman, warns Felicia in the clip. That price, she learns, is having to compete with others for his love and attention.

“I love people so much, it’s hard for me to be alone," Cooper reveals in a recreation of one of Bernstein's interviews. "And music, it keeps me glued to life.”

Maestro -- also starring Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor -- opens in select theaters in November, before debuting December 20 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.