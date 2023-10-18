Netflix christening its restoration of famed Egyptian Theatre with screening, Q&A for David Fincher's 'The Killer'

Wednesday, October 18, marks the 101st birthday of Los Angeles' famed Egyptian Theatre, and Netflix is in the mood to celebrate.

The streaming giant and the American Cinematheque undertook a three-year-long restoration of the landmark first built during the silent era, which is famous for being the birthplace of the red carpet and the site of the first-ever movie premiere.

On Wednesday, both parties announced the facility's grand reopening will be on Thursday, November 9, with a screening of Netflix's forthcoming thriller The Killer followed by a Q&A with director David Fincher.

That same day, Netflix will release for streaming a documentary short film, Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre. Directed by Angus Wall, a veteran of the doc Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, the film features interviews with the theater's restoration architect, Peyton Hall, and filmmakers including Guillermo Del Toro and Rian Johnson.

The Egyptian will also be screening other films as the year progresses, including a weeklong stint for Bradley Cooper's Maestro from November 22 to December 7 and Wes Anderson's latest short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, on December 5.

Tickets for Netflix events will go on sale beginning October 25 on the newly restored theater's website.

