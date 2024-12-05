Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan star in 'Doctor Who' Christmas special trailer

A trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special "Joy to the World" is out with a supernatural flare.

Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan star in the brand-new trailer, released by Disney+ on Thursday. Gatwa plays the Doctor, his role in the long-running BBC series, adventuring through various worlds and time periods with Coughlan, who plays Joy.

Along with Gatwa and Coughlan, the special will star Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris playing Melnak, Joel Fry in the role of Trev, Peter Benedict playing Basil, Julia Watson playing Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith playing Sylvia.

"When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel -- discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas," a synopsis for the special reads.

The special will premiere on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

In the action-packed trailer, the Doctor is seen greeting Joy by barging into her hotel room.

Throughout the trailer, various characters ask the Doctor an array of questions about his intentions and his identity, to which he responds each time, "You'll find out."

"You have to be mysterious all the time," a lookalike of the Doctor says to him at one point. "That's why everyone leaves you, that is why you're always alone."

The phrase "Who brings Joy to the worlds" then flashes across the screen, an apparent play on Coughlan's character's name as she enters a strange new world.

Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the project and former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat wrote and executive produced the special. Russell T Davies is showrunner and executive producer.

