Miranda Kerr gives birth to her 4th child

Model and businesswoman Miranda Kerr announced the birth of her fourth child, a boy, Tuesday on Snapchat.

Alongside a bouquet of flowers, infant socks and a blanket that reads "Pierre," Kerr, 40, captioned the post saying, "We are so overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel."

She continued, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed."

Kerr announced her pregnancy in September on Snapchat. In a post revealing her growing baby bump, she said, "So excited to announce baby no. 4." She later added, "And it's a boy."

This is the model's third child with Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. She shares her first child, Flynn, 12, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr and Bloom were married for three years before splitting in 2013. She married Spiegel four years later.

In 2020, the Kora Organics founder and CEO opened up about co-parenting with Bloom, who is now engaged to singer Katy Perry.

"I adore Katy," Kerr said on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2020. "I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy."

"At the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," Kerr added. "So I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."

