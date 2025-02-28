Miley Cyrus, Miles Teller announced as final 97th Oscars presenters

Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller have been announced as the final presenters for the 97th Academy Awards.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, the academy shared that Cyrus and Teller will appear at the ceremony, while also teasing more surprises up its sleeve.

"Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller round out our presenters… or do they?" the academy captioned the post.

Cyrus and Teller join a star-studded group of previously announced Oscars presenters, including Joe Alwyn, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang and Rachel Zegler.

At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor teased the ceremony would have an element of surprise to it.

"There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout," Kapoor said.

Conan O'Brien will host the awards ceremony, which will take place on March 2. The show will be televised live on ABC and stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

