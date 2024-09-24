Michael B. Jordan reteams with 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler for supernatural horror thriller 'Sinners'

By Stephen Iervolino

Michael B. Jordan has once again teamed up with director Ryan Coogler, with whom he worked on Fruitvale Station, CreedBlack Panther and Wakanda Forever, for a new supernatural horror film called Sinners.

The very creepy trailer to the Prohibition-era Warner Bros. film has just dropped and shows Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers facing an unseen evil force.

The plot details are being kept under wraps, but the studio teases, "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

The trailer starts with Jordan so shaken he can't even roll a cigarette, sitting atop a crate. He's wearing World War I dog tags and is seen opening the box, which contains an automatic rifle and other gear he would have carried overseas.

Using a Southern accent, Jordan says, "I've been all over this world. I've seen men die in ways I ain't even know was possible. Of all the things that I've seen, I ain't ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic — till now."

A title card teases "A new vision of fear" from Coogler, as we see Jordan's character take shelter in a building surrounded by slowly shambling zombie-like people. One civilian is caught outside and begs to be let in.

Meanwhile, Jordan and the townsfolk inside arm up and get ready.

A preacher's voice is heard saying, "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."

Coogler's Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson returns to score Sinners, which hits theaters March 7.

