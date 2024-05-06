Met Gala 2024: Memorable looks from fashion's biggest night

Celebrities served their best fashion looks on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6.

Held in New York City, the theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," is positioned to be an exploration of "rebirth" and "renewal" that uses nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion, according to a release from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In addition to this year's theme, there is an associated dress code titled "The Garden of Time," which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 book of the same name.

Here are some of the night's most memorable looks:

Zendaya: A co-chair of the event, the Challengers actress wore not one but two looks. She stepped out earlier in the evening in a Maison Margiela gown in hues of blue, accessorized with a unique headpiece and dramatic makeup. She then appeared in a black 1996 Galliano gown for Givenchy with a flower bouquet headpiece.

Tyla: At her first Met Gala, the singer wore a Balmain dress designed by Olivier Rousteing that appeared to be made of sand. Due to the unique material of the dress, she had to be carried up the stairs.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo: The Wicked costars walked the carpet together, with Ari in a mother-of-pearl Loewe gown and Erivo in a bright pink rose petal-adorned outfit.

Cardi B: The rapper's voluminous black dress, made by Chinese designer Windowsen, needed an entourage to help spread out its massive tulle train.

Mindy Kaling: The actress wore a stunning sand-colored sculptural gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. "It's called the melting flower of time," Mindy told Vogue on the carpet.

Noticeably missing from the night was Rihanna, who reportedly came down with the flu and had to cancel her appearance, according to People.

