Melissa Rauch says goodbye to 'Night Court' after show fails to find another home

Night Court is officially no more.

Melissa Rauch is mourning the end of the sitcom, which NBC canceled back in May, in a recent post shared to Instagram.

"I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it," Rauch wrote. "Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies 'Never Say Die' motto or straight up denial that I didn't want this incredibly special experience to come to an end. That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we've learned that it is officially the hour to say 'farewell.' Or at least, 'Until next time.'"

The lengthy message captioned a slideshow of photos from the set of Night Court.

"I was told that the original creator of Night Court, the great Reinhold Weege, said that the courtroom doors were key to the show's engine as they ushered in endless stories. And I like to think that's how Night Court carries on. Just as it did in the 30 years between the first incarnation ending and us beginning," Rauch wrote. "The evergreen revolving door of oddballs and cynics populating that Manhattan arraignment court in the wee hours of the night and at the center of it all a workplace family that will forever be...until next time."

Night Court premiered in 2023. It was a sequel series to the original show, which aired from 1984 to 1992 on NBC. Rauch played Judge Abby Stone on the series, who was the daughter of the late Judge Harry Stone from the show's original run.

Rauch executive produced Night Court. Several of her The Big Bang Theory castmates appeared in guest roles on the show, including Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik.

