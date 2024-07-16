Max curates a Summer Movie Watch List

With the temperatures high, you may want to beat the heat by hunkering down in the AC and taking in some movies. With that in mind, Max has unveiled its Summer Movie Watch List.

The streamer has curated its library into categories like "Summer Romance," with offerings from Casablanca to Brokeback Mountain, and "Beach Reads," with based-on-a-book films including Carrie, the two new Dune films and The Color Purple.

There's also a "Summer Scaries!" section with the Friday the 13th movies and many others, and a family film category.

Max also has a Summer Blockbusters List, with dozens of offerings, from Barbie to the Batman movies, and many in between.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.