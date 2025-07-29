Matthew McConaughey saves children from a wildfire in 'The Lost Bus' trailer

Matthew McConaughey stars in the official trailer for The Lost Bus.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the film on Tuesday. Oscar nominee Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which is inspired by true events.

The film tells a story about of one of America's deadliest wildfires. It takes place in Paradise, California, in the year 2018 and follows Kevin, a school bus driver played by McConaughey, and Mary, a school teacher played by America Ferrera. Together, the pair "battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno," according to the official synopsis.

"I don't think you understand the urgency of our situation here," Kevin says to Mary in the trailer, as he rescues the children from the school building that's in the path of the fire.

Meanwhile, Mary ushers the children onto the school bus, telling them to get on "quietly, calmly" and in "one single line."

Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby wrote the screenplay for the film, which is based on Lizzie Johnson's book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson also star in the film, while Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum serve as producers.

The Lost Bus comes to select theaters on Sept. 19 and streams Oct. 3 on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.