Marvel at Ryan Reynolds' "Ginematic universe" with 'Deadpool'/Aviation tie-in

With the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer currently blowing up the internet, Ryan Reynolds invites you to raise a glass to it with a most appropriate bevvy: his Aviation American Gin, which has been given a limited-edition, Deadpool-approved, red-and-black makeover.

Reynolds explained he first tried the spirit while shooting the first movie, which debuted in 2016. "Back then, Aviation wasn't big enough to tie-in to a big summer movie and Deadpool was lucky to get any sponsors at all. A few hundred weeks and drinks later, here we are!" he says.

He then jokes, "They grow up so quickly, don't they?"

According to the ad copy, "Encased in sleek black glass and accented with red custom strip stamps and metallic details, these bottles are the ultimate collector's item for fans of both the movie and spirit.[O]ffering a nod to the iconic character, each bottle variant showcases one of six distinctive Deadpool icons, while the exterior of each gin case simulates the look of Deadpool's signature suit fabric."

And if Disney backing the R-rated superhero movie isn't adult enough, ABC News' parent company is enthusing about the grown-up merch, too.

"The Deadpool film franchise has been a cultural phenomenon since its inception," said Holly Frank, who oversees partnership management and operations for Disney-owned Marvel. "We're so excited to be collaborating with Aviation American Gin to give fans a chance to engage with the world of Deadpool in a whole new way leading up to the eagerly anticipated theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine," which hits theaters July 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.