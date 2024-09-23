Margot Robbie + Jacob Elordi join director Emerald Fennell for 'Wuthering Heights'

By Stephen Iervolino

Margot Robbie is teaming up with Jacob Elordi and director Emerald Fennell for an adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic Wuthering Heights, Variety is reporting.

Robbie's LuckyChap production company produced Fennell's Saltburn, which starred Elordi, and Promising Young Woman, which netted the writer-director an Academy Award, as well as four other nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan.

Fennell, incidentally, also appeared in Robbie's blockbuster Barbie, which was also produced by the Australian actress's company.

Wuthering Heights is the classic story of class, love and revenge; Robbie will play the book's Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi, Heathcliff.

According to the trade, Saltburn producer MRC is backing the project, which is in preproduction and will shoot in the U.K. in 2025.

