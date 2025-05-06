Man crashes vehicle through gates of Jennifer Aniston's LA home: Police sources

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of actress Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home on Monday, police sources confirmed to ABC News.

The Friends star was home at the time, police sources said.

Private security at the Bel Air home detained the driver, who is currently in LAPD custody, sources close to the investigation told ABC News. He will be booked Monday night for felony vandalism due to the damage, the sources said.

The incident does not appear to have been an accident, though there is also nothing to indicate yet that the driver was targeting Aniston, the sources said. The LAPD's Threat Management Unit, which has handled cases involving Aniston before, is going to handle the case out of an abundance of caution, the sources said.

The suspect, who has a minor criminal history, was not actively being investigated for anything involving Aniston before the incident, the sources said.

Investigators are currently looking into the suspect's background and social media, the sources said.

Aniston's representatives declined to comment on the incident.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News this incident highlights the need for celebrities and high-profile types to be prudent and take measures to have high-level, on-site security.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.