'Madame Web,' 'Megalopolis' take home 2025 Razzies 'wins'

The "winners" for the 2025 Razzies have been announced.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, honor the worst films released in a given year and are voted on by members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation.

Madame Web, the Sony superhero film, took home the trophy for worst picture, screenplay and actress (Dakota Johnson), while legendary director Francis Ford Coppola "won" worst director for his passion project Megalopolis.

Coppola issued a response to his worst director Razzie "win" in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

"I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!" Coppola wrote.

The director shared that he chose to not follow "the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk" that, despite the great amount of acting talent, may not create movies that "will be relevant and alive 50 years from now."

"What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema's most beloved failures, PLAYTIME!" Coppola wrote. "My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future."

Megalopolis also "won" worst supporting actor for Jon Voight. Additional "wins" include Jerry Seinfeld for worst actor and Amy Schumer for worst supporting actress, both for the Netflix film Unfrosted.

