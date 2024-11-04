LL Cool J, Victoria Monét, Ice-T and more pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones

The death of Grammy-winning producer Quincy Jones has been met with tributes from many, including LL Cool J, Colman Domingo and Victoria Monét.

"You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom," LL wrote. "Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one."

Colman recalled the first time he met Quincy. "He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater," Colman shared on X. "I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound."

In Victoria's post, she wrote that Quincy was "one of my biggest inspirations!" She added, "Quincy I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever. Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you."

Sheryl Lee Ralph also honored Quincy, praising him for "a life well lived." Actor Robert David said he's devastated by the news of Quincy's death, remembering him for his "Genius , Heart , Talent , Inspiration , Support , Encouragement."

Others who paid homage to Quincy and his contributions to art include Ice-T, screenwriter Reginald Hudlin, Hill Harper, Darius Rucker, The Weeknd and Nile Rodgers.

Quincy died Sunday at age 91. His publicist Arnold Robinson confirmed the news.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.