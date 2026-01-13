Letitia Wright, Winston Duke represent Wakanda in new 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser trailer

The Wakandans take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, the Wakandan princess who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther after the death of her brother, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). We see her walk through a desert and hear her speak in a voice-over.

"I've lost everyone that matters to me. The king has his duties. To prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine," Shuri says in the trailer.

We then see Tenoch Huerta Mejía in character as Namor, who first appeared in the 2022 sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Finally, Shuri and M'Baku (Winston Duke) come face to face with a member of the Fantastic Four.

"King M'Baku of Wakanda," the man says, reaching out his hand in greeting.

"Ben, uh, Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand," Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm says in response.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, "The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, where they added new insight to the last four trailers that have been released.

"What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. #DoomsdayHasBegun," they wrote.

This is the fourth teaser for the film. It follows previous trailers that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, one that focused on Thor and another that centered on the X-Men characters Charles Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment.

