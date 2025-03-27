Leonardo DiCaprio stars in trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another'

Leonardo DiCaprio fights many battles in the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, One Battle After Another.

DiCaprio shared the film's trailer to his own brand-new YouTube channel on Thursday.

The new movie comes to theaters and IMAX screens on Sept. 26. It was filmed on 35mm film while using VistaVision cameras and marks the first collaboration between Anderson and DiCaprio.

While exact plot details for the film remain unknown, it's said to be partially inspired by the 1990 Thomas Pynchon novel Vineland.

DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, a revolutionary who is looking to save his daughter. In the trailer, DiCaprio's Bob cannot remember the answer to the question, "What time is it?"

He desperately says through the phone, "I cannot remember for the life of my only child the answer to your question."

“Maybe you should have studied the rebellion text a little harder,” the voice on the other side of the phone says back.

The trailer ends with Bob yelling "Viva la revolución" to Benicio del Toro's sensei character before escaping.

Anderson wrote and directed One Battle After Another for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle and Chase Infiniti also star in the upcoming film.

