Larry David going live for pair of speaking engagements

Larry David, the Emmy-winning co-creator of Seinfeld and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, is going live for a limited time.

A Conversation With Larry David will be held both at The Anthem venue in Washington, D.C., on March 29 and at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway on April 1.

Presale tickets are up for grabs starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET at Live Nation and Ticketmaster; general ticket sales will start at the same time on February 2.

In a statement to Variety, the acerbic David said, "Hi everyone! It's Larry. I'm really looking forward to seeing you all. Just so you know, I've recently had plastic surgery on my face and the doctor, who everyone raved about, totally botched it, leaving me devoid of all expression."

He concluded, "So if I seem more sour than usual, that's the reason, but don’t let it stop you from having fun!"

Incidentally, Larry recently warned fans of a "pronounced lisp" because of a dental mishap blamed on his taking up the "Jew's harp" when he announced he'd be attending this year's PaleyFest LA.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th and final season kicks off on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max.

New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays at the same time leading up to the series finale on April 7.

