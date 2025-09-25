Kristen Bell, Adam Brody star in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 trailer

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2. (Netflix)

Everybody wants the Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the second season of the romantic comedy series on Thursday.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody once again star as lovebirds Joanne and Noah in season 2 of the series, which finds the couple deepening their bond and dealing with the difficulties that arise as an agnostic woman in a serious relationship with a rabbi.

"Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together," according to the season 2 synopsis. "But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them."

Erin Foster created the show, which was executive produced by her sister Sara Foster. The supporting cast is rounded out by Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons, who play the main couple's siblings Morgan and Sasha, respectively.

"Noah and I are figuring out how to be a 'we,'" Bell's Joanne says in the trailer.

We then see Joanne tell friends at a dinner party she doesn't plan on converting to Judaism. She tells the group that she and Noah are going to do the "interfaith thing." When Noah doesn't confirm that plan, his brother Sasha asks, "Do you guys wanna sidebar this till after dinner?"

A star-studded group of new actors joins the second season, including Leighton Meester, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed and Seth Rogen.

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuts on Oct. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.