Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks

What, like it's hard?

Kim Kardashian has revealed an update on her ambitions of being a qualified lawyer. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the reality TV star said that she will receive the results of her bar exam within the next two weeks.

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian appeared on the talk show to promote season 1 of her upcoming Hulu series All's Fair. She spoke on what her hopes are for the future of her entertainment career.

"I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All's Fair," Kardashian said. "I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."

While Kardashian never attended college, she started an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, California, in 2018. She then took the First-Year Law Student's Examination, also known as the "baby bar," in 2021. This March she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is a mandatory test one must complete to practice law in California.

Kardashian was asked by Norton how she juggles all of her projects — from her acting roles, to her law aspirations, and her business empire. She said there was a learning curve at first.

“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” Kardashian said.

