Kevin Costner's two-part epic, 'Horizon: An American Saga,' coming next summer

Warner Bros.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Kevin Costner's two-part Western has secured its release dates.

Chapter 1 of Horizon: An American Saga will be released on June 28, 2024, and Chapter 2 will hit theaters on August 16, 2024.

The story is set over 15 years — pre and post-Civil War — and follows a group of settlers and indigenous people on America's Western frontier. In a short teaser for the films, we see a glimpse of Costner on horseback, shooting his rifle at an unseen target.

Costner is directing the films as well as starring in them. The movies also star Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

