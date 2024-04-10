Kevin Costner says he'd "love to" return to 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner says if Yellowstone will have him back, he'd "love to" saddle up as John Dutton once again.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the Oscar winner at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he teased his mostly self-funded passion project, the Western Horizon: An American Saga.

His drive to work on that project took him away from Yellowstone's Dutton ranch for the still-unfinished fifth season, reportedly causing static with its producers and creator Taylor Sheridan. But Costner tells ET, he'd like to return to the show.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner says, adding, "I've loved making that series. I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five."

He continues, "So how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Sheridan has spun Yellowstone off into a ratings-minting machine with the hit prequels 1883 and 1923, and the forthcoming 1944 and 2024, the latter of which could reportedly star Michelle Pfieffer and Matthew McConaughey.

And for how John Dutton will go off into the proverbial sunset, Costner tells ET, "I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be, but that's Taylor's thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see."

Chapter One of Horizon: An American Saga is due in theaters June 28; Chapter Two drops August 16.

