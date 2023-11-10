Kevin Bacon cuts 'Footloose' with dancing video to celebrate end of SAG-AFTRA strike

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Stephen Iervolino

With the SAG-AFTRA strike over, Kevin Bacon cut loose by recreating a scene from one of his best-known films: Footloose.

The actor posted a video to social media Thursday of him dancing in a barn, just as his Ren McCormack did in the 1984 hit film. In the clip, he's naturally hoofing it to Kenny Loggins' hit song that shares the film's name.

"Strike over! @sagaftra," he declared triumphantly in the caption.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, even at 65, Bacon proves he's still got some moves.

The video was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, the last of which had 1.2 million views in a matter of hours.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

